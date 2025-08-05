Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leonardo DRS by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Leonardo DRS by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Leonardo DRS Stock Up 1.4%

Leonardo DRS stock opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.54.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Leonardo DRS’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price objective on Leonardo DRS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Read Our Latest Report on DRS

Insider Buying and Selling at Leonardo DRS

In other Leonardo DRS news, Director David W. Carey sold 6,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $295,761.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,139.08. This represents a 21.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Profile

(Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.