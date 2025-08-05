Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,193 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,669,000 after purchasing an additional 102,232 shares during the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Stock Performance

FRPT stock opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 225.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.77. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $164.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $264.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.75 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price target on Freshpet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Freshpet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Freshpet

Freshpet Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.