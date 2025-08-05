Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 12,000 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,288,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after buying an additional 170,417 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 199.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 41,418 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 729.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 133,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 116,982 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 5,500 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $32,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 999,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,528.92. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -11.59%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Featured Stories

