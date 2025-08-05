Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 423,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,405,000 after acquiring an additional 187,290 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,493,000 after acquiring an additional 166,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 541.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,401,000 after acquiring an additional 157,042 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,818,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 227,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,033,000 after acquiring an additional 148,079 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

NYSE:AMG opened at $214.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.63. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.22 and a 1-year high of $220.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.46 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.