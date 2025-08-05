Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Avnet were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Natixis lifted its stake in Avnet by 1,463.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 43.0% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 14,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,252.80. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Price Performance

Avnet Announces Dividend

AVT opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.22 and a 12-month high of $59.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

