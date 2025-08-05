Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 154.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $53,453,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 628,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 264,369 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,986,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,434,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 469,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after purchasing an additional 286,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:SMG opened at $62.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 82.31 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.92 and a 200-day moving average of $61.61. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $45.61 and a 52 week high of $93.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 347.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $68.00 price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SMG

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.