Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Cognex by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,462,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. Melius raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised shares of Cognex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

Cognex Price Performance

CGNX opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76. Cognex Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $44.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $249.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.70 million. Cognex had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

