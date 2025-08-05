Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,510,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,845,000 after purchasing an additional 544,198 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth $288,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $990,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,782,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,734,000 after acquiring an additional 654,006 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 1.8%

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.68. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $6.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $692.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.77%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

