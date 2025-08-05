Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.04 Million Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 492.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,077,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Choice Hotels International news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total value of $642,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,111,043.74. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ervin R. Shames sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $259,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 52,212 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,586.72. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,906,520. 24.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

NYSE:CHH opened at $127.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.04. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.20 and a 1 year high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 377.51%. The firm had revenue of $332.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.56%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.