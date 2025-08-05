Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 159.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 972.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 179.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Stock Down 14.0%

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $134.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.80. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.80 and a 12-month high of $207.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $96.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 13,435 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.30, for a total value of $2,019,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,443,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,924,382.80. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 49,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,943 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.33.

About Krystal Biotech



Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

