Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 775.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 212,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 188,268 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 77,330 shares during the period.

Frontdoor Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $58.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Frontdoor Inc. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

