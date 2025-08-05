Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 6.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 46,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the first quarter valued at about $948,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 79.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 299,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,217,000 after buying an additional 132,693 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 9.0% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc stock opened at $114.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 132.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.87.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.23 million. Herc had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 325.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRI. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Herc from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Herc from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.60.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

