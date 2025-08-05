Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,484,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $221,910,000 after buying an additional 892,492 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,037,773 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $155,116,000 after buying an additional 115,758 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 745,723 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,463,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $56,569,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

NYSE ANF opened at $99.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.54. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $172.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average is $87.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 42.32% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.