Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Littelfuse by 80.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 806.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.5% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 183,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 206.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $253.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.06. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.10 and a fifty-two week high of $275.56.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $613.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.04 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W downgraded Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Littelfuse

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.