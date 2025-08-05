Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth about $43,019,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $24,775,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $13,796,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,795,000 after buying an additional 223,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,300,000 after buying an additional 193,028 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $62.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.47.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 11.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

