Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.19 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $219.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

