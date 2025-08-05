Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1 Million Position in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 6.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in American States Water by 2.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in American States Water by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of AWR opened at $75.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. American States Water Company has a 12-month low of $70.29 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.89.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $148.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American States Water Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,898.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,350.27. This trade represents a 11.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

