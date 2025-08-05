Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $951,000 Holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUR. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Burford Capital by 820.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Burford Capital by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth $166,000.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Burford Capital stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.65. Burford Capital Limited has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 33.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

BUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded Burford Capital to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Insider Transactions at Burford Capital

In other Burford Capital news, insider David Perla sold 7,000 shares of Burford Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $102,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,511.20. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Jonathan Todd Molot sold 210,000 shares of Burford Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $3,066,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 3,406,625 shares in the company, valued at $49,736,725. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $6,489,700. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Burford Capital Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

