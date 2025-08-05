Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $958,000 Stock Holdings in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOMB. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Home BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home BancShares Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Home BancShares stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $32.90.

Home BancShares Announces Dividend

Home BancShares ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Home BancShares had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $271.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Home BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home BancShares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Home BancShares from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home BancShares news, CEO John Stephen Tipton sold 24,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $664,855.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 53,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,036.16. This trade represents a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Hester sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $204,359.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 124,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,227.04. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home BancShares Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

