Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $968,000 Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1,942.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 176.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 138.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 110.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE PRGO opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.47.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.55%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

