Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $980,000 Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,875 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,550,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,040.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,643,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611,483 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,796,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,699 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 415.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,977 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT stock opened at $88.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.90. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

