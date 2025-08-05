Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 246.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Five Below by 61.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Below news, insider Amit Jhunjhunwala sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $212,789.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,651.30. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $719,235.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,854 shares in the company, valued at $7,304,027.58. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,209. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $136.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.41 and a 200 day moving average of $99.39. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $143.88.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $970.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Five Below from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Five Below from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Five Below from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Five Below from $90.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Five Below from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

