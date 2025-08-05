Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.2% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clearwater Analytics Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Clearwater Analytics
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clearwater Analytics
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Analysts Make a Quantum Bet on D-Wave’s Cryogenic Packaging
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Traders Turn Bullish on Housing Stocks Again—3 Leading the Way
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Onsemi’s August Pullback Is a Signal to Buy for Tech Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.