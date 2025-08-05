Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Position in Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,207 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLDP shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.30 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $1.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.14.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.76. Ballard Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 430.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.41%. Analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

