Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 446 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RH were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of RH by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 481,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41,986 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 315,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,126,000 after purchasing an additional 82,742 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in RH by 5.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 258,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in RH by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,775,000 after acquiring an additional 73,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $217.08 on Tuesday. RH has a twelve month low of $123.03 and a twelve month high of $457.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.16.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $813.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.66 million. RH had a net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.71%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on RH shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Zelman & Associates dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $305.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $510.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RH from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.35.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

