Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 751 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,995,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,489,000 after purchasing an additional 430,589 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,139,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,023,000 after purchasing an additional 155,347 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 19.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 765,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,967,000 after purchasing an additional 126,430 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 736,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,287,000 after purchasing an additional 40,805 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,662,000 after purchasing an additional 52,168 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $79.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $93.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.20. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $45.92 and a one year high of $96.16.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,160,550.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 102,281 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,480.97. This represents a 12.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

