Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 843 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 62.5% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,482,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,951 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $52,497,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,038,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,130,000 after acquiring an additional 283,744 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 606,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,015,000 after acquiring an additional 256,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 43.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,518,000 after acquiring an additional 167,148 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THO. KeyCorp raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Roth Capital set a $77.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Thor Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.63.

Insider Transactions at Thor Industries

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.40 per share, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 136,400 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,560. This trade represents a 2.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $93.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.15 and a 52-week high of $118.85.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

Thor Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thor Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

