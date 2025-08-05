Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 332.5% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in BOX by 519.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 43.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $409,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,520,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,927,736. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,952,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,450,200.50. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,023. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.96. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $38.80.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.77 million. BOX had a net margin of 21.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price objective on shares of BOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Read Our Latest Report on BOX

BOX Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.