Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,289 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 84.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 836.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $66.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.70. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $74.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

