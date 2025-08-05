Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,102 Shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cabot by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,181,000 after acquiring an additional 55,905 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 805,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,970,000 after acquiring an additional 44,132 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cabot by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 794,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,544,000 after acquiring an additional 87,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cabot by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,228,000 after acquiring an additional 96,179 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,901,000 after acquiring an additional 141,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Cabot Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE CBT opened at $73.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Cabot Corporation has a twelve month low of $70.40 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average is $79.73.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 23.29%.

Cabot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.