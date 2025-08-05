Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 13,110 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,110 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 223,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after buying an additional 66,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $202,161,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,703 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFX stock opened at $116.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.64 and a 200 day moving average of $136.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.90 and a 52 week high of $249.90.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.37. Teleflex had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $780.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

