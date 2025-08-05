Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,394 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 103.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 919.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 806.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 10.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 24.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

