Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 762 Shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Lear by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 13,295 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Lear by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lear by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 25,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $1,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on shares of Lear and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $92.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.97. Lear Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $119.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,187 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $110,224.82. Following the sale, the director owned 84 shares in the company, valued at $7,800.24. This trade represents a 93.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 5,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $483,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,805.33. The trade was a 11.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,187 shares of company stock worth $1,086,425. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.