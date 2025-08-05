Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,219 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,597,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,811 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,581,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,487,000 after purchasing an additional 902,353 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,650,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 484.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 279,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Qorvo by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,280,000 after purchasing an additional 264,167 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on QRVO. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $88.00 target price on Qorvo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Qorvo from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho set a $84.00 target price on Qorvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.35.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $85.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $117.90. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.30. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $818.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $101,630.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,473.73. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.