10,150 Shares in ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 4.06% of ATAC US Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000.

ATAC US Rotation ETF Trading Down 0.4%

RORO opened at $15.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.00. ATAC US Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $18.89.

About ATAC US Rotation ETF

The ATAC US Rotation ETF (RORO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, focused on capital appreciation by toggling between US equities and long duration US Treasurys based on a proprietary market risk indicator.

