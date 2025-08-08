13,769 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 185,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 696.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $15.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.20. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

