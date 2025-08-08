147 Shares in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Transdigm Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 123.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,429.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,509.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,409.75. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,183.60 and a one year high of $1,623.82. The company has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,624.00.

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.35, for a total transaction of $4,303,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,660. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,452.15, for a total value of $4,646,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,310. The trade was a 48.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,872 shares of company stock valued at $100,747,061 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

