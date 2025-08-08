1,691 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,641,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 199,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,831,000 after purchasing an additional 83,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.
Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 6.8%
Shares of NYSE CW opened at $474.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.88 and a 1 year high of $517.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18.
Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.54%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.14.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Curtiss-Wright
Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright
In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total value of $202,212.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,376.24. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $851,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,304. This trade represents a 29.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Curtiss-Wright Company Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Curtiss-Wright
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Why Monolithic Power’s Earnings and Guidance Ignited a Rally
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- AppLovin’s Q2 Miss Spooks Market, But Wall Street Doubles Down
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Microsoft Stock Gains as Analysts Boost Price Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.