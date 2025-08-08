1,691 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,641,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 199,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,831,000 after purchasing an additional 83,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 6.8%

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $474.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.88 and a 1 year high of $517.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.10. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $876.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.14.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total value of $202,212.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,376.24. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $851,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,304. This trade represents a 29.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

