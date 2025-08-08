32,940 Shares in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 32,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,145,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,909,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,945,000 after buying an additional 1,196,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after buying an additional 968,525 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $10,935,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.9% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,135,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,615,000 after buying an additional 441,050 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBDC. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $218.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.05%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 6,059,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $91,687,361.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 6,059,971 shares in the company, valued at $91,687,361.23. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

