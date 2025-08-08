405 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,723,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $799,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,607 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,316,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $610,962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,788,000 after purchasing an additional 27,454 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 536,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,180,000 after purchasing an additional 76,552 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 61,911.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 496,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,220,000 after buying an additional 495,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total transaction of $3,468,778.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 61,913 shares in the company, valued at $34,029,861.32. The trade was a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total value of $3,740,686.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,265.31. This represents a 39.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,315,662. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDY. UBS Group upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.57.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $549.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $404.45 and a 12-month high of $570.56.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

