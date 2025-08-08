61,260 Shares in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 61,260 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Mitek Systems by 1,882.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Mitek Systems Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MITK stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $413.04 million, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.21 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mitek Systems

In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 70,352 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $687,339.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 233,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,731.80. The trade was a 23.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mitek Systems

(Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.