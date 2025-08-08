7,400 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by TradeLink Capital LLC

TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 7.1% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.23, for a total transaction of $6,377,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,494,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,572,657.16. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,219 shares of company stock worth $49,474,273 in the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital lifted their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.53.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $196.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.26 and its 200 day moving average is $173.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96,428,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

