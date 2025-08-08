ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Holdings Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,845,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,700,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,547,000 after purchasing an additional 574,251 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,935,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,263,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 778,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,243,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,817,000 after purchasing an additional 133,186 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $24.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.70. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $25.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $264.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.07 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 15.38%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 14,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $314,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,769.10. The trade was a 48.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,887.50. This represents a 16.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,446 shares of company stock valued at $454,634 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

