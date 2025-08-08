Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Down 8.1% Following Weak Earnings

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $157.80 and last traded at $160.18. 58,421,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 45,089,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.31.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $111.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.56.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 5.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

