AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stake Cut by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of AECOM by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in AECOM by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM stock opened at $118.99 on Friday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $121.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.37.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

