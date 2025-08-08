Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,740 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 248,416,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,025,322,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100,902 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16,993.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,062,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968,487 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,616,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,178,470,000 after buying an additional 10,135,430 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Alphabet by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,033,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,635,878,000 after buying an additional 10,037,685 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,050,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,503,291,000 after buying an additional 9,042,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $196.52 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96,428,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $2,786,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 240,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,656,704. This trade represents a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.23, for a total value of $6,377,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,494,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,572,657.16. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,219 shares of company stock valued at $49,474,273 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

