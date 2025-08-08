Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,692 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 7.5% of Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 48,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Crosspoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $293,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.7% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 25,102,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,937,048 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $223.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.03.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.45.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

