Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lifted by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Manuka Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Manuka Financial LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 216,442 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $41,180,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,808 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 122,858 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 512,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,114,850. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,937,048. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 price target (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $223.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.27 and its 200 day moving average is $209.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.