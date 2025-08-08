Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Raised by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $223.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.27 and its 200-day moving average is $209.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $542,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 512,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,114,850. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,937,048. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.