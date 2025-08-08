Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,980 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.4% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,266,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.4%

AMZN stock opened at $223.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.27 and a 200-day moving average of $209.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,937,048. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

